Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fulton Hogan Partners Up With NZ Government To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Asphalt Production

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 9:40 pm
Press Release: Fulton Hogan

Fulton Hogan, a major civil engineering and resources company and one of New Zealand’s largest road builders and maintainers is teaming up with the New Zealand Government to reduce carbon emissions from process heat used to make asphalt in Canterbury.

A $215,000 partial co-funding grant announced today through the Government’s Decarbonising Industry (GIDI) Process Heat Contestable Fund will see Fulton Hogan retrofit Miners Road asphalt plant in Christchurch with a foaming bitumen bar. This will enable warm-mix rather than hot-mix asphalt production, saving an estimated 277 tonnes of carbon a year.

Fulton Hogan’s National Environment & Sustainability Manager, Dale Eastham, welcomed the coinvestment under the GIDI programme and said it will make a direct and measurable impact on emissions immediately.

“Process heat makes up around a third of New Zealand’s overall energy use, and 60 percent of process heat is fossil-fuelled, mainly by gas and coal. For Fulton Hogan, asphalt and bitumen activities contribute about 20% of our carbon footprint, so finding solutions for this sector is critical for us and our clients. Carbon reductions in this area mean a direct reduction in the amount of natural gas or diesel we are burning in the process of constructing New Zealand’s roading infrastructure,” says Dale.

Conventional hot-mix asphalt is generally produced at temperatures of up to 200C, while warm-mix asphalt is produced using special techniques and additives to reduce the production temperature of the asphalt to between 100C and 150C. This heat reduction allows for a significant decrease in CO2emissions as fewer fossil fuels are burnt during the manufacturing process. The widespread adoption of warm-mix asphalt will be a significant benefit for the construction industry in New Zealand.

Fulton Hogan has committed to reducing its carbon emissions 30% by 2030 and has adopted a net carbon zero target by 2050 from its 2021 baseline. It’s engaged in a company-wide effort to ‘engineer out’ and drive down emissions through reducing diesel use, investing in modern plant and equipment, making use of remote access technologies, and empowering our 5,500 staff across NZ to find ways to do their day-to-day smarter and more efficiently.

“The reduction of process heat is a powerful tool we can use to reduce emissions for us and New Zealand as a whole,” says Dale.

This co-funding agreement helps Fulton Hogan meet an investment hurdle and is a first for both the New Zealand construction industry and Fulton Hogan. “Providing this capital co-investment will unlock larger and earlier emissions savings,” Eastham adds. “The long-term value in demonstrating the usefulness of lower temperature roading products should not be understated.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fulton Hogan on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On China’s Big New Power Troika


Rather than run the risk (and suffer the indignity) of putting Rupert Murdoch on the witness stand, Fox News has paid the $US788 million required to get Dominion to drop its defamation suit. A similar settlement will probably be needed to pay off Smartmatic, another voting-machine company that Fox has allegedly defamed. Gosh. Will this mean we’ll never know whether Fox News has put its allegiance to Trump supporters ahead of its commitment to the practice of ethical journalism?.. More>>


 
 

IPCA: Release Findings Of Review Of The Policing At Parliament Protest And Occupation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has today released its review of the policing of the protest and occupation at Parliament in February and March 2022. Overall, the Authority found that Police served the public of New Zealand well in dealing with this difficult and complex set of events... More>>

ALSO:


Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>


Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>


National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>

National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 