Motorists Reminded To Take Care This Anzac

Attributed to National Road Policing Centre Director Superintendent Steve Greally.

Many people will be looking forward to an extended weekend this Anzac.

But before you start your journey, please remember to wear your seatbelt, don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, remove distractions, and slow down.

Police do not want a repeat of last year where 12 people died on the roads over Anzac weekend.

This week also got off to a devastating start with seven people losing their lives in serious crashes.

We don’t want anyone else to experience the loss of a loved one from a bad decision on the road.

Police continue to focus on the main behaviours which contribute to death and serious injury on our roads at all times, but particularly over a long weekend when we know there will be more drivers and riders on the road.

Please slow down, take your time, and drive to the conditions.

Before you set off, have something to eat and drink, and make sure you’ve had a good rest the night before.

When you get in your car buckle up and put your phone away.

While you’re on the road take regular breaks so you stay fresh and alert.

Police will be out on the road targeting drivers who put themselves and others at risk.

We want to ensure everyone can enjoy their Anzac holiday plans, and return home safely.

There will be a lot of traffic on the road so be courteous and keep a safe following distance.

If you are going to drink, don’t drive.

Organise a sober driver to pick you up, or use public transport, taxi or a ride-sharing option.

Police would like to see an Anzac weekend without any serious crashes on our roads.

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

If you see any unsafe driving behaviour on the roads, please report it to Police immediately on 111.

