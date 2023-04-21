Arrests made in Raumanga homicide investigation

20 April

Four men have been arrested in the ongoing homicide investigation into the murder of Shayden Perkinson in Raumanga.

Detective Inspector Dene Begbie says Police located the men at an address in South Auckland this afternoon.

"Two of the men, aged 24 and 29, are charged with murder," he says.

"Investigation staff have been working hard to piece together the events of the night, so it is pleasing that arrests have now been made."

A third man, aged 25-years-old, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and unlawful possession of a pistol. A fourth man, aged 54-years-old, has been charged jointly with the 25-year-old for unlawful possession of a pistol.

Shayden's death has touched many across the Raumanga and wider communities this week.

"Our thoughts are with his whānau who are still coming to terms with the devastating events of Saturday night," Detective Inspector Begbie says.

"I would also like to acknowledge those in the community who have assisted in our investigation so far.”

The investigation is still continuing and Police are not discounting that further arrests and charges will follow.

The four men charged are expected to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Begbie says Police will continue to provide any further updates in the case as they become available.

© Scoop Media

