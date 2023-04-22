Serious Crash, SH2, Nūhaka - Eastern

Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on State Highway 2, Nūhaka.

The crash was reported about 2.35pm.

One person is being airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The road will be closed for several hours while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

