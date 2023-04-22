Serious Crash, SH24, Te Poi - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 24, Te Poi.

The crash was reported about 3.05pm.

Initial reports suggest one person is in a critical condition and two people are in a serious condition.

The road will be closed for several hours while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Diversions are in place on Davidson Road and Te Poi Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

