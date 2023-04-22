Appeal For Witnesses Following Fatal Crash, Whatawhata

Police investigating the fatal crash on State Highway 23, Whatawhata this morning are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 7am.

One person died at the scene and two other people received injuries.

Officers investigating the matter are asking to hear from anyone who might have seen the incident unfold, who has not yet spoken to us.

Additionally, we want to hear from anyone who might have video footage, including dashcam footage, from any vehicles travelling in the area at the time of the crash that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’, referencing event number P054392063.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

