Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2023 Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals

Sunday, 23 April 2023, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Waka Ama NZ

The 2023 Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals came to an end today here at Buffalo Beach, Whitianga.

Yesterday, Saturday 22 April, was another day of challenging conditions with over 600 keen waka ama paddlers taking to the waters of Te Whanganui-a-Hei in some wet and windy conditions completing various distances of a 8km circuit course. Our wāhine were first up on the water and it was a thrilling start to their race as they launched from the beach and battled the oncoming waves heading out to the start line. The last race of the day was the W6 men from Open division up to Golden Masters. The conditions didn’t deter or phase the paddlers as they raced around the course showcasing their strength, speed, and skills.

It was a tight competition across the different divisions as crews gave it their all to gain a national championship title and secure a spot in the Aotearoa Elite team for the upcoming World Champs. Congratulations to the following crews for taking out the Open divisions; Womens - MJs (Haeata Ocean Sports), Mixed - Raukawa (Otaki Waka Hoe), Mens - Team Pineula (Akarana Waka Ama).

Our rangatahi showcased some amazing skills as they competed in their J16 W1 races. Elite Reti from Ngā Hoe Horo won both the J16 Men W1 rudderless and W1 ruddered races, an impressive effort racing in back to back races. Hine Brooking from Horouta Waka Hoe Club won the W1 J16 Women rudderless and Kathlin Gabel from Tirohanga won the J16 Women W1 ruddered.

Waka Ama NZ CEO, Lara Collins, says “The past two days have been challenging weather wise but we have an awesome group of event organisers and kaimahi who have worked really hard to deliver a great and safe event! Today’s weather was perfect for our rangatahi paddlers ensuring safe conditions for their race”.

After a postponement from Friday, paddlers came together one more time this morning (Sunday 23 April) for the final race of the event and were greeted with some pristine conditions with calm waters and clear skies. The final race was W6 J16 and W6 Open short-course, both completing a 8km race course. Well done to the following crews for taking out the J16 divisions; Women - Puhi Kaiariki (Horouta), Mixed - Mixed Manus (Manukau OCC), Men - Tama Ki Te Rangi (Horouta).

Carrie Taipari of Te Āputa Tira Hoe Waka Ama Club has been a part of the event organising rōpū for this event and says “It’s been impressive to see the community support and whanaungatanga that has brought us all together for the kaupapa of waka ama. It’s been great to see so many paddlers here from all across Aotearoa be a part of this event”.

Waka Ama NZ would like to thank the event hosts Te Puku o Te Ika Region, Whitianga Waka Ama, Hauraki Waka Ama, Te Āputa Tira Hoe and Te Whānau Waka Ama o Whangamata for all your hard work with organising and delivering such an amazing event. A big thank you to all kaimahi (volunteers) for volunteering your time, energy, and hard work to the event - this event would not be possible without you all. Thank you to the haukāinga Ngāti Hei, Thames-Coromandel District Council, and our wider Whitianga hapori (community) for supporting the event, your hospitality, and hosting paddlers from all across Aotearoa. And lastly, to our paddlers and all our waka ama whānau who traveled from near and far to be a part of this event, he mihi nui ki a koutou katoa.

Waka Ama NZ will be taking an Aotearoa Elite team to the International Va’a Federation World Distance Championships to be held in Samoa 10-19 August 2023. Confirmation of the full Aotearoa team will be confirmed in coming weeks.

Statistics:

Clubs: 56

Paddlers: 1045

Races: 6

Race days: 3

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waka Ama NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On China’s Big New Power Troika


Rather than run the risk (and suffer the indignity) of putting Rupert Murdoch on the witness stand, Fox News has paid the $US788 million required to get Dominion to drop its defamation suit. A similar settlement will probably be needed to pay off Smartmatic, another voting-machine company that Fox has allegedly defamed. Gosh. Will this mean we’ll never know whether Fox News has put its allegiance to Trump supporters ahead of its commitment to the practice of ethical journalism?.. More>>


 
 

ACT: Meng Foon’s True Colours Revealed – Labour Red
“ACT has said right from the start that Meng Foon isn’t fit for his role because he is unable to remain politically neutral, today’s revelations bring new weight... More>>

IPCA: Release Findings Of Review Of The Policing At Parliament Protest And Occupation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has today released its review of the policing of the protest and occupation at Parliament in February and March 2022. Overall, the Authority found that Police served the public of New Zealand well in dealing with this difficult and complex set of events... More>>

ALSO:


Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>

Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>


National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 