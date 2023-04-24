Fatality, Mount Taranaki

A person has died while tramping on Mount Taranaki yesterday (23 April).

About 4pm, Police were called after a person was critically injured on the mountain.

Loose scree from the slopes dislodged a large boulder which struck the tramper.

Unfortunately, the male died at the scene.

Taranaki Police would like to extend their condolences to the whānau and friends of the deceased.

Police Search and Rescue, assisted by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust team and members of the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue team worked to recover the body of the deceased.

Police would like to thank those who assisted in the recovery efforts.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

