Fatality, Mount Taranaki
Monday, 24 April 2023, 10:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died while tramping on Mount Taranaki
yesterday (23 April).
About 4pm, Police were called
after a person was critically injured on the
mountain.
Loose scree from the slopes dislodged a
large boulder which struck the tramper.
Unfortunately,
the male died at the scene.
Taranaki Police would like
to extend their condolences to the whānau and friends of
the deceased.
Police Search and Rescue, assisted by
the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust team and members of the
Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue team worked to recover the body
of the deceased.
Police would like to thank those who
assisted in the recovery efforts.
The death will be
referred to the
Coroner.
