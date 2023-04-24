Number Of Poor Air Quality Instances In 2022 Almost Halves – ORC

Home heating emissions around parts of Otago continue to briefly exceed national standards in some places, according to the Otago Regional Council’s annual air quality report for calendar 2022.

There were 17 exceedances of air standards across Otago in calendar 2022, almost 50% down compared with 31 last year.

Monitoring in Alexandra, Arrowtown and Mosgiel in total showed 17 exceedances of Particulate Matter 10 (PM10) during the winter months last year, while in Dunedin the amount of “good” data during the year slipped from 70% in 2021 to 30% in 2022; albeit likely from construction near the monitoring site.

The 2022 Air Quality SOE (State of the Environment) Report is on the ORC’s website in the agenda for the 26 April meeting, where it will be considered by Councillors.

ORC’s Team Leader - Land, Ben Mackey, says Otago has several towns where air quality is considered degraded during winter, namely Alexandra, Arrowtown, Clyde, Cromwell and Milton.

“Around Otago the main source of particulate matter is home heating emissions in winter,” he says.

There were 17 instances last year where PM10 was exceeded in Alexandra (4), Arrowtown (12), Mosgiel (1), with none in Dunedin Central. In 2021 there were 31 exceedances in the four areas.

From 2017 to 2021, the exceedances had steadily fallen from 57 to 31- the average for those five years being 37.8 exceedances.

“Recent research provides evidence that air pollution is dangerous at lower concentrations than previously thought, and supports the lowering of existing guidelines,” Mr Mackey says.

PM10 and PM 2.5 refer to matter of respectively less than 10 micrometres and fine particles of less than 2.5 micrometres. New standards are expected to be adopted soon.

The limit for PM10 is 50 micrometers per cubic metre over 24 hours, with the maximum in Alexandra being one day at 89, Arrowtown, 63 and Mosgiel at 83.

Around Otago the main source of particulate matter; PM10 and PM 2.5, is from the combustion of wood and coal and subsequent emissions from home heating.

The ORC will shortly again be running its Burn Dry Breath Easy programme this coming winter.

“While we monitor in particular areas, where air quality is degraded, everyone should be aware of what they are burning as it can have an impact,” Mr Mackey says.

Long term exposure to particulate matter can contribute to the risks of developing cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, or exacerbating those conditions.

Mr Mackey says ORC had implemented work programmes as part of its Air Quality Strategy 2018 to improve quality in targeted towns, which had led to the long-term reduction in PM10 concentrations in Alexandra, Arrowtown, Cromwell, Clyde and Milton.

He notes while Central Dunedin did not have a PM10 exceedance, only 30% of its 2022 data was in the “good” category, compared with 2021’s almost 70% rate.

Mr Mackey says the most likely explanation was that there was “significant construction” taking place near the monitoring station, which had since been relocated 200 metres to the north west.

New standards for PM2.5

There are currently no National Environmental Standards for PM2.5, but one is likely to be introduced in a updated soon in a revised National Environmental Standard for Air Quality.

PM2.5 was still monitored by ORC in Arrowtown, Central Dunedin, Clyde, Cromwell and Milton.

“The monitoring network is currently being upgraded to include PM2.5, in anticipation of the new standards being adopted,” he says.

PM2.5 can not yet be compared to PM10 data, because in Arrowtown and central Dunedin new instruments need correction factors applied, while for Clyde, Cromwell and Milton the instruments used are “non-reference method” and can’t be compared to standards and guidelines.

Nitrogen Dioxide and Sulphur Dioxide monitoring

Another report was prepared for the Environmental Science and Policy Committee; the 2022 Air Quality Projects – NO2 [Nitrogen Dioxide] & SO2 [Sulphur Dioxide] Monitoring and ULEB [Ultra low emission burner] testing.

A short-term air quality project was done in winter 2022 in Central Dunedin, monitoring NO2 and SO2 using gas analysers. NO2 comes mainly from car emissions in urban areas, while SO2 comes from burning coal, although diesel vehicles and industrial emissions are the primary source in Otago.

NO2 concentrations were below the one-hour and 24-hour limits, however, the report indicates that NO2 results were high enough to consider ongoing monitoring proposals for the Long-Term Plan. The SO2 concentrations didn’t exceed any standards or guidelines.

Real-life burner emissions testing

Ultra-low emission burners [ULEB] are now effectively the only type of wood burner allowed in Alexandra, Arrowtown, Clyde and Cromwell; requiring an emission rate of less than 0.7 g/kg and efficiency of more than 65%.

During winter 2022, ORC contracted a testing and analysis of real-life emissions, using the burners of seven homes in Arrowtown for a week each.

Aside from installing a flue sensor, participants documented the wood weight, type, timing and control settings. The variability between the houses strongly indicated that fuel type and operation had an impact on emission rates.

The Arrowtown rate was 2.05 g/kg, while other studies found 2.03 g/kg in Nelson and 1.58 g/kg in Waimate. The results will go toward informing the future emissions inventory studies of Otago airsheds.

Agenda/Reports

Or go to ORC website, www.orc.govt.nz and look at Events under ‘News and Events’, for the 26 April meeting agendas which contains the reports. It also has the link to live YouTube channel viewing of the meeting.

© Scoop Media

