Kāpiti Youth Encouraged To ThinkBIG

Kāpiti Youth Council has funding available through its ThinkBIG grants and is partnering with the Kāpiti Coast District Council to administer the funding.

The ThinkBIG grants were established to help young people drive positive change in their communities and support them to turn their big ideas into reality.

This year the fund has grants of up to $2,000 available for young people aged between 13 and 24 who are leading or facilitating a youth-led community project such as an environmental project, smoke-free event, or advocating for young people’s voices to local or central government.

Kāpiti Youth Councillor Sam Paterson says the ThinkBIG grants are an awesome way for young people to be involved in the community and allows them to pursue their goals while understanding what it takes to organise and run a big event or idea.

“I’ve seen so many incredible ideas come to life because of ThinkBIG, including the free Pickle Pot Be-In music festival, school-led Relay for Life events, a clothes swap in Ōtaki, and even funding to improve the māra kai (food garden) at Kāpiti College.

“If you’re a young person in Kāpiti and have a big idea that you believe will change our community, Aotearoa New Zealand, or even the world for the better this is your chance to do so!”

Applications for this year’s ThinkBIG funding round need to be in by 11pm, Sunday 21 May 2023.

More information on ThinkBIG, including the eligibility criteria and application forms, is available on Kāpiti Coast District Council’s website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/ThinkBig-grants.

