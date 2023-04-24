Further update - fatal Police shooting, Feilding

The man shot by Police in Feilding who later died from his injuries was known to local Police.

Superintendent Scott Fraser says Police staff did everything they possibly could to bring yesterday’s incident in Seddon Street to a peaceful end.

“Our officers used a range of tactics in order to engage with the man, however unfortunately he has presented a firearm towards our staff and has been shot.”

More than 25 Police staff, including the Armed Offenders Squad and Police Negotiation Team, were involved in the events of Sunday.

Police can confirm the man shot was known to local Police, and officers had attended the address previously.

There were also several dogs at the property, one of which was shot by officers.

“Feilding locals can expect to see a continued Police presence in the area in coming days as Police complete the scene examination and provide extra reassurance to the community,” Superintendent Fraser says.

The Police investigation is ongoing and is expected to take some time.

Police are not yet in a position to name the man, but will look to do so once formal notification processes are complete.



