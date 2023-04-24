Name Release, Mount Taranaki
Monday, 24 April 2023, 6:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the person who died
while tramping on Mount Taranaki on Sunday, 23
April.
He was Christoph Heinrich Huelsmann, 57, of
Lower Hutt.
Police extend their condolences to his
family and friends.
Enquiries into the circumstances
of the incident are ongoing.
Police have completed
enquiries on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their
findings in due
course.
