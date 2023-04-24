Name Release, Mount Taranaki

Police can now confirm the name of the person who died while tramping on Mount Taranaki on Sunday, 23 April.

He was Christoph Heinrich Huelsmann, 57, of Lower Hutt.

Police extend their condolences to his family and friends.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Police have completed enquiries on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

