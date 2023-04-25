Man charged following wilful damage offences, Paeroa
Tuesday, 25 April 2023, 5:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has been arrested and put before the courts following
a string of offences in Paeroa earlier this month that left
damage to several buildings and vehicles.
Police received
multiple reports of damage having occurred on the evening of
Saturday 8 April.
In total it was determined 11 buildings
and three vehicles had had windows smashed.
An
investigation was commenced, and thanks to good information
from the public as well as CCTV footage, a suspect was
identified and the 25-year-old man was arrested.
He was
charged with multiple counts of wilful damage and is next
due to appear in Hamilton District Court on 11 May.
Police
would like to thank those members of the community who came
forward and helped provide information.
As the matter is
now before the courts, Police cannot comment
further.
© Scoop Media
