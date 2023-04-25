Man charged following wilful damage offences, Paeroa

A man has been arrested and put before the courts following a string of offences in Paeroa earlier this month that left damage to several buildings and vehicles.

Police received multiple reports of damage having occurred on the evening of Saturday 8 April.

In total it was determined 11 buildings and three vehicles had had windows smashed.

An investigation was commenced, and thanks to good information from the public as well as CCTV footage, a suspect was identified and the 25-year-old man was arrested.

He was charged with multiple counts of wilful damage and is next due to appear in Hamilton District Court on 11 May.

Police would like to thank those members of the community who came forward and helped provide information.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police cannot comment further.

© Scoop Media

