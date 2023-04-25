Have you seen Daniel?

24 April



Police appealing for assistance from the public to locate 18-year-old Daniel Kelly, who has been reported missing.

Police and Daniel's famiy have concerns for his welfare.

Daniel's vehicle has been located near Kariotahi Beach today, and Police are asking anyone who may have seen him in the area or has information on his whereabouts to get in contact with us immediately.

We would also like to hear from anyone with information about his vehicle's movements.

It is a silver Honda Accord, registration LFU536, with silver rims.

If you can help, please call 111, quoting file number 230424/1494.

