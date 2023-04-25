Have you seen Daniel?

Police appealing for assistance from the
public to locate 18-year-old Daniel Kelly, who has been
reported missing.
Police and Daniel's famiy have
concerns for his welfare.
Daniel's
vehicle has been located near Kariotahi Beach today, and
Police are asking anyone who may have seen him in the area
or has information on his whereabouts to get in contact with
us immediately.
We
would also like to hear from anyone with information about
his vehicle's movements.
It is a silver Honda Accord,
registration LFU536, with silver rims.
If you can
help, please call 111, quoting file number
230424/1494.
