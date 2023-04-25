Serious Crash, Kaipara Coast Highway - Waitematā
Tuesday, 25 April 2023, 6:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a crash
involving a single motorcycle on the Kaipara Coast Highway
near Kanohi Road, Kaukapakapa.
The crash was reported
about 12.45pm.
Initial indications are that one person
has been seriously injured.
The closed will be closed
while emergency services respond.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area and take alternative
routes.
