Serious Crash, Kaipara Coast Highway - Waitematā

Emergency services are currently responding to a crash involving a single motorcycle on the Kaipara Coast Highway near Kanohi Road, Kaukapakapa.

The crash was reported about 12.45pm.

Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured.

The closed will be closed while emergency services respond.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

© Scoop Media

