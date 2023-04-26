Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

TSB Festival Of Lights Injects Over $8 Million Into The Taranaki Economy During Summer

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 11:07 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

NPDC’s free TSB Festival of Lights kept the tills ringing this summer with five-week event pumping $8.3 million into the Taranaki economy according to an independent report just released.

A post-event analysis study by Business and Economic Research Ltd (BERL) has confirmed New Zealand’s Leading Light Festival continues to be hit with locals and visitors with more than 140,000 people attending – the most ever. And around 28 per cent of visitors were from outside the Taranaki region.

The 2022/2023 TSB Festival of Lights ran between 17 December 2022 to 22 January 2023 in the iconic Pukekura Park in the heart of New Plymouth city. It featured 13 new light installations, 96 performances, two regional pop-up events at Inglewood and Waitara.


New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says it’s no surprise to him the event is such a success and the results are something everyone involved should be proud of.

“It’s always amazing and this summer it was exceptional with a lot of new light installations and great free entertainment in the stunning Pukekura Park, attracting both locals and out of town visitors.

“It’s one of those events on everyone’s must do list and attracts people to our region in droves, which is great for the local economy, keeping the tills ringing and contributes to creating our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital during really tough financial times.

“A big thank you to our team for making it a highlight of summer,” says Holdom.

The return on investment is impressive for an event which costs around $1m to deliver. Other key findings of the BERL report were:

  • 38,599 or 28% of total visits were from outside the region.
  • 38,786 nights that visitors stayed were attributed to the festival.
  • 70 per cent of visitors said they visited the region to attend the festival.
  • 92 per cent overall satisfaction from visitors.
  • 100 per cent satisfaction from event performers and entertainers.
  • 70 per cent of waste diverted from landfill.


Fast facts

  • In 2022, TSB Festival of Lights won two New Zealand Event Association Awards from their 2021 season, including Best Government Event 2021 and New Zealand’s Favourite Event (as voted by the public).
  • Up to 9,000 people attend the festival’s free New Year’s Eve event.
  • TSB Festival of Lights: Winter Pop-up debuted their first CBD event in 2022 over Matariki Weekend and saw a 92% satisfaction rate from visitors.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Citizenship Changes


In all likelihood, Anthony Albanese and Chris Hipkins have quite different readings of the pathway to citizenship that has just been opened up for Kiwis who have lived in Australia for the past four years, or more. To New Zealanders, a historical wrong is being put right. For the Australians, their eye is on what future concessions they can now ask of us – especially on Defence spending and support for AUKUS - in return for this display of “generosity.”.. More>>


 
 

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Visit Celebrates Close Bonds Between New Zealand And Australia
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded his visit to Brisbane today, after participating in an Australian citizenship ceremony marking a new direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia... More>>

ACT: Meng Foon’s True Colours Revealed – Labour Red
“ACT has said right from the start that Meng Foon isn’t fit for his role because he is unable to remain politically neutral, today’s revelations bring new weight... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>

Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>

Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 