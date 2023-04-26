Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Consultation Shows Public Support For Key Elements Of Budget Proposal

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 11:20 am
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown urged councillors to keep an open mind about the options available to bridge the $295 million gap, as they met today to go over the results of public consultation on the Annual Budget 2023/24.

“We encouraged Aucklanders to have their say on the key proposals for the annual budget and they did, in record numbers – the most of any individual public consultation in Auckland Council’s history,” Mayor Brown said.

“The results show that there is public support for the key elements of the budget proposal, including using a balance of spending cuts, sale of airport shares, rates and debt to cover the $295m hole.”

“We will listen to what Aucklanders have told us, and balance that with the correct mix of different levers for this budget. By putting a number of options on the table, my budget proposal provided us with the flexibility to genuinely take into account public input.”

“I would like everyone to be constructive, and to keep an open mind about the options available to bridge the $295 million gap. Remember, bigger bills are heading our way. The combined cost of Auckland’s flood recovery and over-runs from the City Rail Link are somewhere in the region of $1.7 billion.

“Events like these provide a timely reminder that we need sufficient debt headroom to deal with unforeseen shocks. We cannot in good conscience rely on increased borrowing to cover annual budget shortfalls each year. Now, more than ever, we have got to be prudent and make financially sustainable choices.”

Last week, the Governing Body began a series of 14 workshops on the annual budget. These sessions, involving key briefings for the Mayor and councillors, will cover regional feedback and input from local boards, economic and financial forecasts, a budget refresh, analysis of the impacts for all Aucklanders, and the Mayoral budget proposal following that process.

“There are still difficult choices to be made that require some compromise. I am quite prepared to negotiate on aspects of my proposal, but there has to be some alternatives on the table,” Mayor Brown said.

“At this stage, I believe we should go ahead and sell the airport shares, because it makes good financial sense, and allows room to move on some of the more disliked cuts to social, arts and culture services. At least 27,000 ratepayers pay rates solely for the council to retain our shares in a company listed on the NZX.

“It’s important that our budget choices are credible, sustainable, and avoid unreasonable shocks for Aucklanders now and in the future.”

Auckland Council’s Governing Body, made up of the Mayor and 20 ward councillors, focuses on Auckland-wide strategic decisions and is responsible for preparing and adopting the annual budget.

The first step in developing the annual budget was the draft mayoral proposal, passed for consultation 20-1 by the Governing Body in December. The decision-making process will culminate with the final mayoral proposal on May 31, with all budget decisions made on June 8, and adopted on June 29.

SUMMARY

Public consultation and engagement on Auckland Council’s key proposals for the Annual Budget 2023/24 has two parts – public consultation through submissions from stakeholder groups and individuals (41,146 submitters); and an independent, demographically representative survey of Aucklanders (3,989 participants).

Key findings:

  • Most participants believe there needs to be spending cuts (submissions: 51% | survey: 80%), but opinion differs on the extent of the cuts (with the majority preferring some, rather than all, of the possible spending cuts).
  • The proposed mix of rates and debt (rates increase of 4.66% and borrowing of up to $75 million) was the most popular of the options canvassed (submissions: 25% | survey: 35%).
  • There was majority support to sell Auckland International Airport (AIA) shares (submissions: 53% | survey: 76%), but the participants were split on whether it should be all or some of the shares.
  • There was also public support for the Future Storms proposal (submissions: 69% | survey: 40%), which would see an additional $20 million each year in funding to prepare for and respond to severe weather events.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Mayor of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Citizenship Changes


In all likelihood, Anthony Albanese and Chris Hipkins have quite different readings of the pathway to citizenship that has just been opened up for Kiwis who have lived in Australia for the past four years, or more. To New Zealanders, a historical wrong is being put right. For the Australians, their eye is on what future concessions they can now ask of us – especially on Defence spending and support for AUKUS - in return for this display of “generosity.”.. More>>


 
 

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Visit Celebrates Close Bonds Between New Zealand And Australia
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded his visit to Brisbane today, after participating in an Australian citizenship ceremony marking a new direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia... More>>

ACT: Meng Foon’s True Colours Revealed – Labour Red
“ACT has said right from the start that Meng Foon isn’t fit for his role because he is unable to remain politically neutral, today’s revelations bring new weight... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>

Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>

Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 