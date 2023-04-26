Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Into Tokoroa Arrest

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson:

Police accept the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report which found that Police were justified in using force during the arrest of a youth in Tokoroa.

On 29 May 2022, Police arrested a youth who failed to stop when signalled to do so.

The youth was not cooperative and when an officer tried to pull them out of the vehicle, the offender appeared to reach for a long cylindrical item which was concealed under their sweatshirt.

The officer, unsure of what the item was and concerned it was a weapon, used two low-force, distraction punches to divert the attention of the offender who was then pulled to the ground and handcuffed.

The IPCA found it was reasonable for the officer to consider a weapon could be present, and their use of force was justified in the circumstances.

We trust our officers to make the best decisions possible at the time to ensure people’s safety and wellbeing, and routinely look at what lessons can be learned.

We accept and acknowledge these findings.

© Scoop Media

