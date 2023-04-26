Waikato Police seize six cars in response to illegal racing

Police have executed six search warrants, targeting the alleged offenders involved in the illegal street racing incident in Hamilton on Saturday, 15 April.

The warrants have resulted in all six vehicles being seized.

At around 12.50am on Saturday, 15 April, Police were called to Pardoa Boulevard, Chartwell, after reports of vehicles driving dangerously, multiple vehicles doing burnouts, people partaking in anti-social behaviour, and a person firing a paintball gun at a CCTV camera.

The group fled before Police arrived, and headed to a second location, near Collins and Ohaupo roads.

Police arrived and arrested four people for disorderly behaviour. Officers went on to issue 37 infringements, and impound one vehicle.

"Information from the public is invaluable in gathering evidence to obtain warrants to seize vehicles involved in illegal start racing," says Waikato Road Policing Manager Inspector Tim Anderson.

"While Police may not be able to respond to all reports of anti-social road use when it happens, officers will use evidence and information from the public to make enquiries after the fact and seize cars when necessary."

Enquires are ongoing to determine the identity of the drivers and charges.

If you see illegal street racing, or dangerous driving, never put yourself at risk. Call 111, and relay as much detail as you can, especially number plates if possible. If it’s after the fact, you can submit this information via 105 (https://105.police.govt.nz/), or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

