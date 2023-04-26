Final Chance To Choose Your Wheelie Bin Set Size

Council needs to hear from property owners on their chosen wheelie bin size by Sunday 30 April.

Property owners on kerbside collection routes received a letter earlier this month asking which wheelie bin set size they would like when the new service begins on 1 July 2024.

Council needs this information by 30 April so that the wheelie bins can be ordered ahead of the roll-out next year.

Solid Waste Manager Dr Alec McNeil said the standard wheelie bin size is 140 litres. If property owners are happy with that size, they don’t need to do anything. “If Council doesn’t receive a response the standard bin size set will be provided next year,” he said.

“If you prefer a small (80 litre) or large (240 litre) bin set size, let Council know by scanning the QR code on the form included with the letter, or by filling out the form and returning it to Council in the pre-paid envelope.”

For more information on the wheelie bin roll out, including a list of frequently asked questions go to http://links.marlborough.govt.nz/wmms or call Council’s Customer Service Centre on Ph: 03 520 7400.

