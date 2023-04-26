Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Extension Granted For Fund To Ensure Tamariki & Rangatahi Māori In Te Waipounamu Have Access To Sport & Recreation

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu

A pilot project to help remove financial barriers to participation in sport and recreation for tamariki and rangatahi Māori in the South Island has been extended.

Te Kīwai was launched in 2021 to support tamariki and rangatahi Māori aged 5 – 18 years who were missing out on activities due to financial hardship. Hundreds of children and teens have benefited from the one-off $300 payment to help cover items like annual subs, club uniforms, new boots, gear, or transport.

Sport New Zealand Ihi Aotearoa and the Whānau Commissioning Agency for the South Island, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, have now agreed to continue the grassroots Te Kīwai fund for the coming year.

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu Pouārahi, Ivy Harper, said the decision by Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa to extend the Te Kīwai partnership would make a difference for hundreds of whānau.

“The need has not changed and when budgets are tight, food comes before children’s activities, so we are really pleased that this partnership has been able to continue,” said Harper.

“Enabling tamariki and rangatahi to be able to take part not just in sports, but in whatever recreational or cultural pursuit works for them, is not just about now, or the next season or the next tournament, but it extends to encouraging healthy habits for life and so it is important that tamariki and rangatahi are not locked out of physical activity simply because of financial barriers.”

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is one of 12 organisations that Sport NZ currently invests in through He Oranga Poutama, an initiative created to develop, promote and implement physical activity that is culturally appropriate to Māori.

Sport NZ Acting Group Manager - Kāhui Rautaki Māori, Tanya Wilson, says Te Kīwai is another great opportunity for Sport NZ and Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu to continue to work together to invest directly into wellbeing outcomes for tamariki and rangatahi.

“It is particularly significant that Te Kiwai includes investment into traditional Māori activities like taonga tākaro and kapa haka.

“These activities encourage tamariki and rangatahi to stay active, while also expressing their culture and heritage and contributing to taha tinana and taha wairua.

“Research shows that the most enduring habits are built in childhood and being active as tamariki is key to staying active as an adult.”

Harper said Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu was excited to be able to continue to help whānau ensure their young ones are staying active.

“We are thrilled to be able to respond to the call from whānau to support their tamariki and mokopuna to be able to engage in getting active, and we welcome and encourage whānau Māori to apply.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Citizenship Changes


In all likelihood, Anthony Albanese and Chris Hipkins have quite different readings of the pathway to citizenship that has just been opened up for Kiwis who have lived in Australia for the past four years, or more. To New Zealanders, a historical wrong is being put right. For the Australians, their eye is on what future concessions they can now ask of us – especially on Defence spending and support for AUKUS - in return for this display of “generosity.”.. More>>


 
 

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Visit Celebrates Close Bonds Between New Zealand And Australia
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded his visit to Brisbane today, after participating in an Australian citizenship ceremony marking a new direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia... More>>

ACT: Meng Foon’s True Colours Revealed – Labour Red
“ACT has said right from the start that Meng Foon isn’t fit for his role because he is unable to remain politically neutral, today’s revelations bring new weight... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>

Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>

Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 