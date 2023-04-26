Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Area School Teachers To Vote On Move To Industrial Action In Term 2

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 4:51 pm
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

Area school teachers across the country will vote on whether to move to industrial action this term, including taking rolling strikes, says NZEI Te Riu Roa, New Zealand’s largest education union.

Area school teachers have only had one offer which was back in December 2022.

The vote on industrial action includes three actions: a relief teacher work ban, a ban on meetings outside of school hours, and rolling strikes from Tuesday 9 May to Thursday 11 May.

If area school teachers vote to take industrial action they will join their area school principal and primary principal colleagues who are currently undertaking a work ban. This work ban includes a pause on all Ministerial work such as implementing the Curriculum Refresh, or collecting or collating any information on behalf of the Ministry. Any move to industrial action by area school teachers would align with action undertaken by PPTA secondary and area school teachers.

The ballot runs from Thursday 27 April until 5pm, Monday 1 May.

Further negotiations with the Ministry take place at the end of next week. If an offer is received that meets the needs of area school teachers, any industrial action agreed by area school teachers can be called off.

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



