Cocaine Seized At Auckland Airport

A foreign national has appeared in the Manukau District Court today, after Customs arrested her at Auckland International Airport on Tuesday (25 April), for attempting to smuggle approximately 3.25 kilograms of cocaine and 2.25 litres of liquid cocaine.

The woman arrived on a flight from Dubai, with Customs officers locating cocaine in the lining of her suitcase and liquid cocaine concealed in bottles of hair products. The National Drug Intelligence Bureau estimates the cocaine has a street value of up to $2.75 million.

Customs Manager Auckland Airport, Steve Waugh, says this seizure and arrest is a great demonstration of vigilance at the border by our frontline officers.

“Regardless of nationality or travel routes, anyone who tries to smuggle illicit drugs can expect to face consequences. Customs is committed to protecting our communities from the harm these drugs cause."

© Scoop Media

