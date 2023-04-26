Cocaine Seized At Auckland Airport
Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 4:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service
A foreign national has appeared in the Manukau District
Court today, after Customs arrested her at Auckland
International Airport on Tuesday (25 April), for attempting
to smuggle approximately 3.25 kilograms of cocaine and 2.25
litres of liquid cocaine.
The woman arrived on a
flight from Dubai, with Customs officers locating cocaine in
the lining of her suitcase and liquid cocaine concealed in
bottles of hair products. The National Drug Intelligence
Bureau estimates the cocaine has a street value of up to
$2.75 million.
Customs Manager Auckland Airport, Steve
Waugh, says this seizure and arrest is a great demonstration
of vigilance at the border by our frontline
officers.
“Regardless of nationality or travel
routes, anyone who tries to smuggle illicit drugs can expect
to face consequences. Customs is committed to protecting our
communities from the harm these drugs
cause."
