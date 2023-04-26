Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

GRAND FINALE: Due Drop Hope Challenge Reaches The Beehive

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Due Drop Foundation

The Due Drop Hope Challenge, a charity triathlon involving a powerhouse lineup of former elite athletes and I Am Hope founder Mike King reached the Beehive today.

The 16-day relay event began in Cape Reinga on the 10th of April, saw the team attend more than 30 community events and meet with Kiwis from all walks of life to share their stories, concluding with a hikoi to Parliament today.

The celebrity line-up included All Black great ‘Kamo Kid’ Ian Jones, MNZM, triathlon world champion Rick Wells, MBE, NRL star Richie Barnett along with Mike King.

The challenge raised more than $500,000 which will see young people gifted with more than 4,000 free counselling sessions under the Gumboot Friday model, with less than two-week turnaround times for an appointment.

The team were met by Christopher Luxon, Leader of the National Party. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins did not attend.

“We turned up to Parliament today to deliver a message from the young people of New Zealand about our broken mental health system and no one from the Government turned up. Ironically, our Prime Minister was just up the hill a few meters away from where we stood, burying a tree which is symbolic, because his mental health system is burying our children,” said Mike King.

The Due Drop Hope Challenge crew also included a slew of non-athlete participants (mostly mid-aged) who ran, swam and cycled the length of the North Island to raise awareness of children’s free counselling service Gumboot Friday in the regions.

cause.

Other participants:

  • David Mitchell – Auckland businessman and keen swimmer
  • Richard Hart – Auckland real estate guru and comic relief expert
  • Karim Rostami – Polio virus survivor for whom walking again was considered a miracle by doctors, who fled to New Zealand from the Taliban regime when he was just 8 years-old
  • Geoff Evison – Auckland IT professional and keen international swimmer

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Due Drop Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Citizenship Changes


In all likelihood, Anthony Albanese and Chris Hipkins have quite different readings of the pathway to citizenship that has just been opened up for Kiwis who have lived in Australia for the past four years, or more. To New Zealanders, a historical wrong is being put right. For the Australians, their eye is on what future concessions they can now ask of us – especially on Defence spending and support for AUKUS - in return for this display of “generosity.”.. More>>


 
 

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Visit Celebrates Close Bonds Between New Zealand And Australia
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded his visit to Brisbane today, after participating in an Australian citizenship ceremony marking a new direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia... More>>

ACT: Meng Foon’s True Colours Revealed – Labour Red
“ACT has said right from the start that Meng Foon isn’t fit for his role because he is unable to remain politically neutral, today’s revelations bring new weight... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>

Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>

Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 