Busy March For Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Completing 45 Missions

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 6:33 pm
Press Release: Aerocool Rescue Helicopter

Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter had a busy month in March, serving the Bay of Plenty Coastal region. Completing an impressive 45 missions, which was a 15% increase from the previous month. The helicopter was used to provide aid and assistance to those living in remote locations, as well as medical transfers and other missions. These missions included 6 medical events, 4 motor vehicle accidents, 12 rural/farm related incidents, and 23 inter-hospital transfers, which was a 77% increase compared to last month. Of these missions, the hotspots included Tauranga Hospital (9 inter-hospital transfers) and Whakatane (5 inter-hospital transfers), Waihi (4 missions), and Rotorua Hospital (3 inter-hospital transfers). Additionally, your Aerocool Rescue helicopter completed 6 missions to the Coromandel, 4 to Waihi, 1 to Thames and 1 to Whiritoa.

The month started with your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Taupo Hospital for a woman in her 70s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On March 5th, your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waiheke Island for a man in his 40s who had fallen and sustained critical injuries. The patient was treated and stabilised at the scene and then immediately flown to Auckland City Hospital for further treatment.

On March 6th, your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Manawaru for a woman in her 40s who had sustained serious injuries after being involved in a serious MVA. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On March 7th, your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waihi Beach for a woman in her 40s who was suffering from a serious medical event and sustained serious injuries. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On March 10th, your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Kaingaroa Forest for a teenage male who had been involved in an MVA and sustained critical injuries. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On March 12th, your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a town near Hahei for a woman in her 30s who was experiencing birthing difficulties. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On March 14th, your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rotoma for a man in his 50s who was working on his roof and had slipped on his ladder and sustained serious injuries. The patient was stabilised at the scene and transported, with his wife alongside, to Waikato Hospital for further assessment.

On Saturday afternoon, March 18, your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Opotiki for a woman in her 30s who had fallen off a horse and sustained serious injuries. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday evening, March 20, your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a young girl from Tauranga Hospital. The patient had fallen and sustained serious injuries and was flown to Starship Hospital for further treatment.

On March 23rd, your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a small town in Waiapu Valley for a man in his 50s who had been hit in the head and sustained serious injuries. The patient was flown to Gisborne Hospital for further treatment.

On March 25th, your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a rural area south of Lake Rotorua for a woman in her 60s who had fallen off her mountain bike and sustained multiple injuries. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, March 31, your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Cape Runaway for a woman in her 70s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Whakatane Hospital for further treatment.

Donate to your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter today and keep these life-saving missions available to your community. Head to https://give.rescue.org.nz/.

