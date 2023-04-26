Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Completes 45 Missions In March

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 6:36 pm
Press Release: Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

Your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter completed a total of 45 missions throughout the month of March, serving the Lakes Region and Central Plateau. Your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter completed a variety of missions, ranging from medical transfers and search and rescue operations to rural missions, providing aid and assistance to those living in remote locations. These missions included 16 inter-hospital transfers, 7 medical events, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and 17 rural/farm-related incidents, a 70% increase compared to last month. In addition, the crew also completed two search and rescue missions. The first was to Taranaki Falls for a medical event and the second was to Waihaha walking track for a patient who had fallen and sustained injuries. Your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was commonly spotted in Taupo, with 12 inter-hospital transfers taking place, Rotorua, with 4 inter-hospital transfers taking place, and Taranaki with 3 missions taking place. The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter is a huge asset to the region, providing a much-needed service to those in need.

On Thursday morning, March 2, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a man in his 80s who was suffering from a serious cardiac event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday evening, March 3, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tongariro Crossing for a woman in her 50s who had fallen while hiking and sustained leg injuries. The onboard CCFP winched the patient out and was transported to Taupo Hospital for further treatment.

On March 5th, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a man in his 60s who was suffering from a cardiac event. The patient was in critical condition and was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On March 10th, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Kaingaroa Forest for a teenage male who had sustained critical injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On March 11th, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mount Ruapehu for a man in his 70s who was suffering from a serious medical event while in a running event. The patient was flown to Taupo Hospital for further treatment.

On March 14th, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waihaha for a man in his 60s who had fallen and sustained leg injuries. The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter retrieved the patient and transported them to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday morning, March 18, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Kaimanawa Forest Park for a man in his 70s who had slipped and sustained injuries. The patient was transported to Taupo Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, March 19, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Kinloch for a male in his teens who had been involved in a water-skiing accident and sustained serious injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On March 25th, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taranaki Falls for a woman in her 20s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On March 28th, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew were called to an accident that had happened near the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter hangar. The critical care flight paramedic responded via road and was first on the scene to a teenage male who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries after being involved in a motor accident. The patient was transported via road ambulance back to the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter hangar and was flown to Waikato Hospital as a status 1 trauma patient for further treatment.

On March 31st, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a town located in the Whakatane district for a man in his 30s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Donate to your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter today and keep these life-saving missions available to your community.

