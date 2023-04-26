Fundraiser For Wellington Rape Crisis - Wharewaka Function Centre Wellington, 7 May 2023
- Inked and Empowered is a fundraising event for Wellington Rape Crisis founded by Louise Macpherson in 2021.
- The first event held in 2021 included a Tattoo Flash Day and Art Market. It was a huge success raising over $20,000 for Wellington Rape Crisis.
- Building on the success of the first event, Louise has teamed up with her good friend Kate Mariette to create Inked and Empowered 2023. Like the 2021 event all tattoo artists, vendors, performers and volunteers involved identify as female, non-binary, trans or gender queer.
- Through the process of planning this year's event Kate and Louise formed their own company - Suga Mamas Ltd. They are primarily an events company with a passion for supporting causes that are close to their hearts.
- Inked and Empowered 2023 will
be held at the Wharewaka Function Centre, May 7 from 10am -
10pm.
There are three components to this year's event - Tattoo Flash Day, Art Market and a Variety Show. The Tattoo Flash Day and Art Market run from 10am-5pm and are free entry (koha welcome). The Variety Show runs from 8pm-9:30pm (doors open at 7:30pm) and is a ticketed event.
- The Tattoo Flash Day will showcase 25 female identifying/non-binary artists from across New Zealand. They specialise in a wide range of tattoo styles. Their flash designs will be shared on the Inked & Empowered social media pages running up to the event. On the day it’s first come first served so it’s recommended attendees get there early to join the queue if they have a particular artist or design in mind.
- The Art Market will feature around 20 female identifying/non binary business owners, entrepreneur and creators as well as information stalls from Wellington Rape Crisis, Wellington Help and Endo Warriors Aotearoa. There will be a wide variety of goods on sale including jewellery, clothing, art, custom Inked and Empowered merch, candles, food (including vegan options) and coffee. There will also be goodie bags and raffle prizes on offer supported by an extensive list of local sponsors. Inked and Empowered’s resident DJ along with dancers from Body Electric Pole Studio will be performing throughout the day to keep everyone entertained.
- The Inked and Empowered Variety Show will feature 20 female identifying/non-binary performers from across New Zealand. Hosted by Venus Starr, acts include pole dancing, street dance, burlesque, circus skills, opera singing, live music, sword swallowing and more. Doors and bar open at 7:30pm with the show starting at 8pm. This will be a 90 minute show including a 15 minute interval. Attendees can enjoy a “Suga Mama” (a signature pink cocktail), while watching the show. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.sugamamasltd.com/shop
- All proceeds from this event will go directly to Wellington Rape Crisis. As well as being a fundraiser for an important cause this event has been created to support, uplift and showcase female identifying/non-binary individuals and communities across Aotearoa. All inclusive and open-minded people are invited to come along to show their support. This is a safe space event where sexisms, racism, queerphobia, body shaming or bigotry of any kind is not welcome.
- Information and
updates on Inked and Empowered’s Tattoo Artists, Vendors,
Sponsors, Volunteers and Performers can be found on their
social media pages:
Inked and Empowered Facebook
Inked and Empowered Instagram