Fatal crash - Domett Road, Hurunui District

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 6:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two people have died following a crash on Domett Road (State Highway 1) in Hurunui District last night.

The crash was reported to Police at 9.15pm.

A third person was seriously injured.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

