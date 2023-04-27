Fatal crash - Domett Road, Hurunui District
Thursday, 27 April 2023, 6:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people have died following a crash on Domett Road
(State Highway 1) in Hurunui District last night.
The
crash was reported to Police at 9.15pm.
A third person
was seriously injured.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are under
way.
