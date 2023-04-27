Wairoa Police appeal for information on aggravated burglary

Detective Sergeant Sam Park, Wairoa CIB:

Police are appealing to the public for any information in relation to aggravated burglary in Wairoa yesterday (26 April).

At 2.25am yesterday, an unknown offender broke into a residential address on Brian Avenue and assaulted the elderly occupant, who was in bed.

The offender left the address with a cell phone and a portable landline phone. Enquiries are ongoing to determine if anything else was taken.

The victim, a 79-year-old man, is in hospital in a serious but stable condition for medical treatment of his injuries.

Police have completed a scene examination and are making enquiries in the area but are also asking for the public to share any information which may assist with our enquiries.

The offender has been described as a male, about 170cm (5’7”) tall, of a slim build, with a scarf wrapped around his face.

If you have any information which may help us identify this individual, or saw any suspicious behaviour around Brian Street between 2 to 3am this morning, please contact Police on 105 – either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230426/7511.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police acknowledge that an incident like this can be very distressing and cause wider concern within our community.

This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to identify and locate this individual to hold them to account for their actions.

