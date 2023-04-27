Still Time To Have Your Say On The Future Of The Wither Hills Farm Park

The consultation period for feedback on the future management of the Wither Hills Farm Park has been extended until Monday 15 May so if you haven’t had your say now’s the time to do so.

Consultation focuses on a review of the current management plan. Community suggestions on what the management direction of the farm park should look like will help ensure the area best meets the needs of Marlborough residents into the future.

Assets and Services Committee Chair Councillor David Croad said the Wither Hills Farm Park is an iconic and highly valued backdrop to Blenheim and the Wairau Valley. “It plays an important role in soil conservation and is a significant recreational asset for our community,” he said.

“Soil conservation has been the priority for the Wither Hills Farm Park area since the 1940s and that won’t change given the significant risk to Blenheim from severe erosion. However, the park also contributes to the quality of life for the community in a range of ways which are likely to have evolved from those identified in the 2003 Plan - that’s why we want to know how the community would like this important facility to be used in future,” he said.

Council is appreciative of the effort taken by those who have already responded. If you haven’t had your say on the Wither Hills Farm Park Management Plan Review go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

You can also download a submission form from Council’s website or collect a form from Council’s Blenheim office or the Picton Library and Service Centre. Forms must be returned to Council offices or posted to Parks Planner, Marlborough District Council, PO Box 443, Blenheim 7240 before submissions close at 5.00 pm on Monday 15 May 2023.

Once the draft management plan has been prepared there will be a further opportunity to provide feedback on that document and present to a hearings panel before the final plan is adopted by Council.

© Scoop Media

