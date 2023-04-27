Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Report Confirms Mixed Bag For Bats

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 10:24 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

New Zealand’s two rare native bat/pekapeka species are only doing well in places under intensive predator control, confirms the latest threat classification report published by the Department of Conservation today.

Five years on from the last assessment, the threat status of the long-tailed bat and lesser short-tailed bat remains unchanged, but bat populations continue to decline except where predators such as rats, stoats and possums are successfully supressed.

DOC Principal Scientist and lead author of the report, Dr Colin O’Donnell, says although the overall picture for our only land mammal remains serious, it’s pleasing to see solid progress in some locations.

“In places like the Eglinton valley in Fiordland, and Pureora, Whirinaki and Rangataua forests in central North Island, we’re seeing bat numbers continue to grow in response to effective predator control.

“In the Eglinton valley, the long-tailed bat population is increasing by an average of 4% per year and short-tailed bats by 8%, while at Pureora, short-tailed bats are increasing by 10%.

“It’s a different story in areas without predator control, where bat populations are likely to be declining at 5-9% each year,” says Colin O’Donnell.

The biggest threats to bats are introduced predators and clearance of lowland forest and large old trees where bats roost.

The report also points to increasing threats since 2017 from infrastructure projects such as rural subdivisions, roads and windfarms in bat habitats. Climate change is another emerging threat likely to cause increased pressure from predators and changes to forests where bats live.

“On the plus side, there is increasing public interest in native bats and involvement of councils, iwi and community groups in monitoring and protecting their local bat populations,” says Colin O’Donnell.

DOC prioritises efforts through its national predator control programme to protect populations of the most at-risk native species and forests on public conservation land throughout New Zealand. Currently this programme protects bats at sites throughout the county using aerially applied 1080, toxins such as pindone in bait stations and trapping.

Short-tailed bats are an ancient species found only in a handful of locations. They use their folded wings to scrabble on the forest floor, where they spend considerable time.

Long-tailed bats are widespread throughout mainland New Zealand and on islands and are found near urban centres such as Auckland and Hamilton. They’re most seen as they fly at dusk along forest edges and riverbanks.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Tax Injustice, And On Being Prepped For War With China


The IRD’s significant research proves that the rich (on average) are taxed on their income at less than half the rate paid by ordinary wage and salary earners. They also pay a far smaller proportion of their income in GST. Even worse, the research demonstrates the snowballing nature of wealth. Only if you’re wealthy can you invest your income in the barely-taxed capital gains that make you even wealthier, while also hiding the income in trusts and shell companies and offshore havens. All of this not only compounds the injustice, but widens the income gap even further... More>>


 
 

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Visit Celebrates Close Bonds Between New Zealand And Australia
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded his visit to Brisbane today, after participating in an Australian citizenship ceremony marking a new direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia... More>>

ACT: Meng Foon’s True Colours Revealed – Labour Red
“ACT has said right from the start that Meng Foon isn’t fit for his role because he is unable to remain politically neutral, today’s revelations bring new weight... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>

Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>

Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 