Council Allocates $200,000 For Climate Action Grants

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council has allocated $200,000 over two years in new funding for local climate action initiatives.

Council strategy, operations, and finance committee chair Cr Sophie Handford welcomed the committee’s decision to approve the new climate action grants.

“This is a significant fund for climate action, and we’re keen to hear from anyone with a good idea – big or small – that will have a positive impact and leave a lasting legacy for our district,” Cr Handford said.

Applications for the climate action grants are open from 22 May until 9 July 2023. The Climate Action Grants are for new or expanding climate action initiatives on the Kāpiti Coast, or for national or international projects that could be established here for the benefit of the district.

A total of $100,000 per year for two years will be shared between projects that will benefit the Kāpiti Coast in one or more of the following areas:

  • enabling greenhouse gas emissions reduction
  • helping to create a culture of climate change action
  • improving resilience within local communities
  • supporting an equitable transition to low carbon living
  • supporting mana whenua vision and priorities in relation to the above objectives.

“We envisage these objectives could be achieved through a range of initiatives including, but not limited to, projects in education, transport, business, technology, agriculture, horticulture, and nature conservation and restoration,” Cr Handford said.

“We know so many people in our community are passionate about taking action on climate and this is a great opportunity for Council to support creative ideas with long-lasting impacts.”

The funding comes from part of Council’s share of central government’s Better Off Funding programme to help local government to invest in the wellbeing of their communities.

The climate action grants make a positive contribution to Council’s Climate Action Emergency Framework, adopted in July 2021, by supporting community projects and initiatives that will build sustainability, resilience, and green innovation, Cr Handford said.

This year’s Climate Action Grants open for applications on Monday 22 May. Applications close at 11.59pm Sunday 9 July.

The successful projects will be announced in August.

Applicants are encouraged to discuss their project ideas with Council staff: please email Climate.Sustainability@kapiticoast.govt.nz

For full information about the Climate Action Grants criteria and eligibility see Council’s website at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/ClimateActionGrants

