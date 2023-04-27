Police appeal for witnesses to Porirua shooting

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss:

Police investigating a firearms incident in Porirua City Centre last weekend are appealing for witnesses to come forward and speak with Police.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday 22 April, in the early hours of Sunday morning, Police received a report of disorder outside a business premises on Serlby Place.

A man sustained a serious gunshot wound after a firearm was discharged towards him by an individual within a group of people.

The victim is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

It’s believed that this was an isolated incident and there is not thought to be an ongoing risk to the community.

Police have completed a scene examination and are making enquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident but are also seeking the public’s help.

Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist with our enquiries, to contact Police on 105, either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230423/6438.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

