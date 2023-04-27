Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Career Expo To Showcase Employment And Training Opportunities For Local Youth

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

Employing local youth is a win for communities and businesses, says Dale Hutt of Amberley’s Nor’Wester Café.

The locally-owned café has over the past five years employed 10 young people from the community. “Aside from two staff members who live in Rangiora, everyone else lives in Amberley.”

Hutt is a champion of supporting local youth into employment and skills development that’s on their doorstep. “It’s amazing to give young people an opportunity to try something new that could turn out to be their passion.”

Youth from all over Hurunui district will have an opportunity to explore North Canterbury development, training and employment opportunities at next month’s North Canterbury Youth Futures (NCYF) Expo 2023. The event is being held at Rangiora High School on Wednesday 24 May from 4pm to 8pm.

Hurunui District Council Youth Development Officer Jo Sherwood said NCYF is a collaboration between Waimakariri and Hurunui Youth, MTFJ, Together Hurunui, Com Col, North Canterbury Area and High Schools, Ministry of Social Development, a representative from the local Member of Parliament office, Ministry of Education and local employers.

“The Careers Expo was developed for young people and their families to find out more about local employers, as well as training opportunities. Helping our local youth into local job placements creates personal development opportunities to assist them in their career pathways and is also good for our local businesses,” said Jo.

Hutt says the opportunities for young people to learn new skills in local hospitality ventures like the NorWester range from picking up barista skills to learning about food safety to working in the kitchen.

For local businesses who would like to be involved in the North Canterbury Youth Futures Expo, or for further details, go to North Canterbury Youth Futures (ncyf.co.nz)

