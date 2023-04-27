Community Asked To Help Protect Heritage Site By Reporting Suspicious Behaviour

There’s no better time to enjoy the gardens of Queen Mary Hospital Heritage Reserve than in autumn, when the grounds light up in flaming colours that entice both visitors and locals to while away an hour or two in the peaceful surrounds.

The historic reserve, which extends over five hectares and includes three nationally significant buildings, is home to a range of exotic and mature trees such as redwoods, oaks and sequoia, which form a pleasing palette of seasonal reds, browns and oranges.

Historian Rosemary Ensor, who has been instrumental in the protection of the hospital and grounds, said the gardens had continually evolved over the years since planting first commenced in 1883 to set off the pools. “There are trees that are more than 100 years old.

“The Queen Mary gardens were once ‘the gardens of Hanmer Springs’. Visitors and locals alike walked round them, inhaled the sulphur air (even drank the water), played tennis and bowls, swam in the pools, took massages, had tea and scones at the Tea House, and generally took great pleasure in being there.”

Hurunui District Council Chief Strategy and Community Officer Judith Batchelor said the public’s enjoyment of the gardens continues today — and “that makes ongoing vandalism to the buildings more senseless and disappointing”.

“All the buildings are alarmed and linked to a security company, which responds promptly to any activations, preventing more serious damage occurring. However, it’s disappointing for the community to hear about ongoing incidents carried out by a small minority.”

Windows in Chisholm Ward continue to be a target for vandalism, said Batchelor.

“We have boarded up the damage until we can get a glazier to repair the broken windows, but we are asking the community to also assist by being the eyes and ears for the Police and to report any suspicious activity they might witness,” said Batchelor.

Batchelor said that recent damage to the gates on Jacks Pass Road have been repaired.

“The beautiful grounds and the rich history of the site make Queen Mary Hospital Reserve a taonga for our region. The grounds are well maintained for council and offer a perfect opportunity for picnics and walks. When enjoying and using the grounds, our community can help us to look after this special heritage site by reporting any suspicious behavior to Police,” said Batchelor.

