Arrests Following Hamilton Ram Raid
Thursday, 27 April 2023, 8:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Waikato Police Tactical Crime Unit has
arrested four young people in relation to recent ram raid
style burglaries in Hamilton.
Police executed search
warrants at various Hamilton addresses today.
Four
youths, aged between 14-years-old and 18-years-old, were
taken into custody.
A number of stolen items were
recovered, including vape products taken from a commercial
premises on Victoria Street on April 26.
“Staff
acted with urgency, identifying the offenders believed to be
involved,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Terri
Wilson.
“This resulted in some of the stolen
property being recovered and the offenders being held
accountable.”
All four youths are scheduled to
appear in Hamilton Youth Couth on Friday morning, charged
with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor
vehicle.
