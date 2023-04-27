Arrests Following Hamilton Ram Raid

The Waikato Police Tactical Crime Unit has arrested four young people in relation to recent ram raid style burglaries in Hamilton.

Police executed search warrants at various Hamilton addresses today.

Four youths, aged between 14-years-old and 18-years-old, were taken into custody.

A number of stolen items were recovered, including vape products taken from a commercial premises on Victoria Street on April 26.

“Staff acted with urgency, identifying the offenders believed to be involved,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson.

“This resulted in some of the stolen property being recovered and the offenders being held accountable.”

All four youths are scheduled to appear in Hamilton Youth Couth on Friday morning, charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

© Scoop Media

