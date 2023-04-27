Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Association Rejects Key Findings Of IPCA Report Into Turia Shooting

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 8:08 pm
Press Release: NZ Police Association

The New Zealand Police Association, Te Aka Hāpai rejects the finding of the Independent Police Conduct Authority that a police officer - Officer A - was not justified in shooting Tangaru-Noere Turia in February 2021.

Association president Chris Cahill disagrees with the key premise of the IPCA’s findings that Mr Turia did not pose an immediate threat to officers and the public when he was shot.

"The fact is Mr Turia was armed with a shotgun which he had already fired into a neighbouring house, he was clearly agitated and aggressive and had refused to comply with police directions. He advanced, with a shot gun, towards the neighbouring address and towards officers who had the partial concealment of a wooden fence, but which offered no protection from a firearm," Mr Cahill says.

"Officer A did not have the luxury of a detailed investigation or the ability to second guess what Mr Turia may have intended to do. The officer had to make an urgent decision based on the evidence that was presented: Mr Turia was armed and dangerous - had previously discharged his firearm into the neighbouring address and he showed no intention of backing down."

The association holds that any delay in acting would have placed Officer A and other police at the scene at an unacceptable risk of death or grievous bodily harm, and strongly contests the IPCA’s suggestion that Officer A could not have believed that Mr Turia posed an imminent risk when he emerged onto the driveway holding a shotgun.

"At best that suggestion is naïve, at worst blind to the reality of the threat an offender who had already discharged his firearm posed to the officers present", Mr Cahill says.

"The mere idea that officers should be expected to take excessive risks to their lives, to the point of being shot at before returning fire, is wrong and a position the association believes is untenable to the safety of all officers and members of the public."

The IPCA’s finding that that Officer A had a pre-determined view to shoot Mr Turia if he came out of the house armed is also refuted by the association.

"This seems to simply ignore the officer’s statement of constantly reassessing the risk posed by Mr Turia according to the circumstances as they unfolded. It also ignores the fact that the officer did not immediately shoot Mr Turia when he came out of the house and onto the driveway", Mr Cahill says.

"Again, the IPCA appears to ignore or play down the lethal risk the offender posed to those officers in the immediate vicinity, despite the clear explanation provided by those officers."

The association notes the IPCA fully accepts that Officer A has no criminal liability for the death of Mr Turia and has an absolute defence as provided by Section 48 of the Crimes Act 1961. This defence provides all New Zealanders, including police officers, with the right to use force in the defence of themselves and others. This defence completely undermines the IPCA’s view that the decision to shoot Mr Turia was not justified.

"The point here is that the circumstances of this tragic case clearly show, and the IPCA agrees, that Officer A was criminally justified in using the force, as set out in this case, for self-protection and the protection of others."

The association also refutes the IPCA suggestion that this defence, provided in law, can be assessed by applying a lesser (civil) standard of proof which relies on the balance of probabilities when determining the liability of an officer faced with an offender armed with a firearm.

"We are strongly of the view it is singularly a criminal standard of proof that applies to all New Zealanders, including police officers - namely beyond reasonable doubt - and the IPCA accepts this standard has not been met in this case," Mr Cahill says.

"We acknowledge the grief and loss Mr Turia’s family has suffered and recognise that, yet again mental distress has led to the death of a New Zealander. However, to apportion any blame for that to Officer A is wrong and most unfair."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Police Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Tax Injustice, And On Being Prepped For War With China


The IRD’s significant research proves that the rich (on average) are taxed on their income at less than half the rate paid by ordinary wage and salary earners. They also pay a far smaller proportion of their income in GST. Even worse, the research demonstrates the snowballing nature of wealth. Only if you’re wealthy can you invest your income in the barely-taxed capital gains that make you even wealthier, while also hiding the income in trusts and shell companies and offshore havens. All of this not only compounds the injustice, but widens the income gap even further... More>>


 
 

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Visit Celebrates Close Bonds Between New Zealand And Australia
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded his visit to Brisbane today, after participating in an Australian citizenship ceremony marking a new direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia... More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>

Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 