Amuri Students Empowered To Sit Learner’s Licence

Students from Amuri Area School have had a boost in confidence to sit their Learner’s Driver theory test.

This week, eight students from Amuri spent two days with Tim Hartnell from Proactive Drive, learning the rules of the road that sit behind the theory test of a Learner’s Licence.

The skills development programme was delivered under the Hurunui District Council’s Hurunui Youth Programme in collaboration with Proactive Drive, with funding from Ministry of Youth Development.

Hurunui District Council Youth Development officer Jo Sherwood said the training was part of the wider Hurunui Driver programme and was aimed to support more young people to obtain their licence.

“It’s about removing some of those barriers to employment and reducing social isolation that young people who live rurally might be facing,” said Sherwood.

“The free use of facilities for the two days we held the event in Culverden, through the generosity of farm supplies company Farm Source, made a real difference. It’s partnerships like this that help us as a community to empower our young people.”

Hartnell said the two days were packed with learning opportunities, using tests, quizzes, games, Question and Answer sessions and some old-fashioned teaching.

“Helping our young people get safely behind the wheel keeps them and our communities safe, and being able to instil this life-long learning in our youth is a great opportunity,” said Hartnell.

Participant Tynan Otimi said the training has given him confidence to sit his Learner’s test. “It was really helpful in answering the questions and I enjoyed all the training methods.”

The programme is being delivered across the Hurunui during school holidays, with Hawarden and Cheviot scheduled for the July and September holidays. Training in Amberley took place in March.

“For young people who might find it difficult to get to the programme, we can find ways to assist, so please don’t let that be a barrier,” said Sherwood.

