Perinatal Mental Health Awareness Week 2023 - 1st To 7th May

Perinatal Mental Health Awareness Week is the 12th annual campaign hosted by PADA – Perinatal Anxiety & Depression Aotearoa to raise awareness of antenatal and postnatal anxiety and depression, and encourage new and expectant parents to seek help early and to eliminate the stigma surrounding this common health issue. We continue to advocate the need for better perinatal mental health outcomes in Aotearoa.

Throughout this week, we share stories and information and provide opportunities to increase understanding and help for people suffering from perinatal (anytime during pregnancy, birth or early parenting) mental health issues.

Perinatal anxiety and depression affects as many as 1 in 4 expecting or new mums and up to 1 in 10 dads. That's nearly 15,000 births across Aotearoa impacted every year. Suicide is the leading cause of death for pregnant women in Aotearoa, 7 times higher than in the UK. Anxiety disorders are also common and occur alone or with depression. As well as mothers and birthing parents, fathers and partners also experience mental health issues around this time.

We have shifted our focus this year to better connect with local kaupapa-Māori healthcare initiatives and services in our training wānanga to ensure better representation, collaboration and how culturally-competent care can be better understood. In shifting the focus from a pākehā/western-centric health model, we better honour our treaty obligations and meet the needs of our bicultural responsibilities. Our theme this year is He Toa Takitini | Stronger Together!

NZ actress Bronwyn Turei has shared her story with us, which will be published on May 1, to help encourage more whānau across Aotearoa to talk about their perinatal mental health issues and help to reduce our horrifying statistics. She says: “There is absolutely no whakamā in reaching out for help and only healing to gain”.

“PADA provides education and training for those supporting parents during pregnancy, childbirth and early parenting. If care providers know how to ask the right questions, screen effectively and refer to appropriate services, the number of parents suffering from perinatal anxiety or depression can be greatly reduced." Denise Graham, PADA General Manager.

“We know that current maternity services are stretched to breaking point, and we support any initiatives that address this situation,” says PADA Board Co-Chair Tangata Tiriti, Leigh Bredenkamp. “Too many whānau do not receive the wrap around care they need when they are pregnant.”

