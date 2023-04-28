Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Walk 50K This May For Incurable Breast Cancer

Friday, 28 April 2023, 11:21 am
Press Release: Sweet Louise

This May, Sweet Louise invites New Zealanders to walk 50kms to raise funds to support those diagnosed with incurable breast cancer.

This 50km walking challenge is designed so anyone and everyone can join. You can walk when you want at any time during May. You can walk where you want, and with whoever you want. Walk or run. Go solo or create a team. Complete the 50km in a day, a weekend or spread across the whole month. It’s up to you!

Sweet Louise is the only charity in New Zealand dedicated to supporting those with incurable breast cancer. The funds raised throughout the challenge will help Sweet Louise provide practical and emotional care and support to New Zealanders facing the toughest time of their lives.

Catrin Devonald, Sweet Louise CEO, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many people joining us to walk 50kms this May. So far, more than 1500 people from right across the motu have signed up to take part, many because they have lost a loved one to breast cancer or have experienced breast cancer themselves.

“All funds raised through this event will bring emotional and practical care to New Zealanders with incurable breast cancer, helping them to make the most of the precious time they have left.”

The funds raised will support women like Karen Barnett. At just 38 years old, Karen received the crushing news of a breast cancer diagnosis.

“In the space of a week, I went from finding a lump on my breast that might be treatable cancer – to finding out I had breast cancer that had already spread beyond a cure. A terminal diagnosis. This is how quickly everything happened.”

“I know if I ever feel lost or overwhelmed, I can reach out to Sweet Louise. They see me for who I am — the person and not the cancer. Being part of Sweet Louise gives me hope and inspiration and empowers me to live my best life.”

Join Sweet Louise to Walk 50K This May and help make sure Kiwis diagnosed with incurable breast cancer will never have to walk alone. To find out more and to register, visit www.walk50kthismay.nz

