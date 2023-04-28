Mayor Launches Public Consultation On New Transport Plan

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is encouraging Aucklanders to have their say on which projects should be prioritised for funding in the region’s new integrated transport plan.

“Back in December, the Government agreed to work with my office to develop a single comprehensive plan for Auckland’s transport network to ensure a high-quality, connected system for people and goods.

“In contrast to the existing Auckland Transport Alignment Project, the new Auckland Integrated Transport Plan will include freight, and the future use of Auckland’s publicly owned waterfront land.

“The Integrated Plan is essential to get Auckland moving. But before we can proceed it is important for Aucklanders to tell us which modes of transport and projects should be prioritised for funding.

“I have said before that Auckland needs to tell Wellington what we want, not the other way around. This is an opportunity to do just that.”

“The Government is committed to working alongside Auckland Council to create an integrated transport network that better supports economic activity and community life,” Michael Wood said.

“The integrated plan will shape the decisions we make, so it’s vital all Aucklanders take the opportunity to share their priorities.”

Public consultation opened today and will run until 11:59 on Sunday, 13 May. Aucklanders can make a submission at https://akhaveyoursay.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/.

