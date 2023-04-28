Fatal Crash – Mount Maunganui - Bay of Plenty

One person has died following a crash between a vehicle and a bicycle on Hewletts Road, Mount Maunganui.

The crash was reported around 4:15pm.

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.

The road is blocked, and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

