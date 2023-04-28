Arrest Made As Part Of Operation Cobalt

Detective Sergeant Ian Langridge:

A patched Comanchero gang member is before the courts after the Nelson Tactical Crime Unit arrested him as part of Operation Cobalt.

The man was arrested on 23 April following an investigation targeting unlawful conduct by members of the Comanchero gang, which included a number of search warrants.

The 34-year-old man was charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply. He is due to appear in the Nelson District Court on 15 May.

Approximately 441 grams of methamphetamine and $2,600 was seized during the search warrants.

The street value of the methamphetamine is estimated to be about $227,000.

“Police are continuing to make enquiries into this offending and are committed to disrupting the supply of methamphetamine in our community.

“These drugs have a devastating effect on our community. The harmful consequences of drugs are wide-reaching and go far beyond the individual user.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure the individuals and groups who are profiting from the destruction and harm that drugs cause, are held accountable for their actions.”

If you have any concerns about or suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood, please contact Police.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously though Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

