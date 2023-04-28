Police Appeal For Information - Lynn Street Firearms Incident

Police investigating a firearms incident in Oamaru are seeking help from the public.

A 37-year-old man was charged yesterday [27 April] in relation to the incident on Lynn Street on Friday 3 March.

The incident involved a firearm being discharged at a vehicle. No one was injured.

The man was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the Oamaru District Court on 10 May, on a charge of discharging a firearm with intent to cause bodily harm.

Anyone with information in relation to the shooting in Lynn Street on 3 March 2023 is asked to contact the Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using Update Report.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please reference file number 230310/3545.

© Scoop Media

