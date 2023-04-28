Police Appeal For Information - Lynn Street Firearms Incident
Friday, 28 April 2023, 7:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating a firearms incident in Oamaru are
seeking help from the public.
A 37-year-old man was
charged yesterday [27 April] in relation to the incident on
Lynn Street on Friday 3 March.
The incident involved a
firearm being discharged at a vehicle. No one was
injured.
The man was remanded in custody and is due to
reappear in the Oamaru District Court on 10 May, on a charge
of discharging a firearm with intent to cause bodily
harm.
Anyone with information in relation to the
shooting in Lynn Street on 3 March 2023 is asked to contact
the Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using Update Report.
Alternatively you can report any
information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
Please reference file number
230310/3545.
