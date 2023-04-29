Mayor Welcomes Investment Kāpiti Coast Passenger Rail Services
Saturday, 29 April 2023, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council
Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow welcomes the
Government’s investment in passenger rail services
announced today.
“The new trains and investment in
the rail system will significantly improve the reliability,
and efficiency of passenger rail services, making it easier
for Kāpiti residents to engage in employment and education
opportunities and access critical support services across
the region,” says Mayor Holborow.
“This has been
the result of strong advocacy by Greater Wellington Regional
Council and it’s great to see the Government taking action
on reducing emissions, increasing network capacity, and
improving the resilience of our rail
network.
“Supporting growth along the rail corridor
by improving transport connections is critical for our
environment and our people and this investment in passenger
rail services is welcomed,” Mayor Holborow
said.
