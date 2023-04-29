Search For Man Missing Near Little Mount Peel

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker:

Police and LandSAR are resuming a search in South Canterbury's Little Mount Peel area for a man who went missing during a walk yesterday.

Trampers in the area are asked to look out for Shaun: He is wearing a white light weight fleece jacket over a black t-shirt, thin black track pants, New Balance walking shoes and an orange or yellow beanie.

The 29-year-old was tramping with family. They started their trek earlier in the day with the intention of tramping the area.

About 1.30pm, halfway along their intended route, Shaun decided not to push on. The three of them agreed that he would head back to the car, where the other two would meet him after they finished the tramp.

The pair returned to the vehicle but there was no sign Shaun had made it back. They walked to a nearby property and called Police at 6.30pm.

An organised search effort began in the early evening, focusing on the many tracks in the area, and continued until 4am. Police alongside five volunteer search teams, LandSAR dogs and a helicopter will resume the search this morning.

This is a very large area, and there are a number of tracks to check. Thankfully the weather conditions have been fine, though there is fog in the area this morning.

Overnight temperatures dropped to 5 degrees Celsius, so it will have been an uncomfortable night.

Everybody's priority is locating Shaun safe and well and we ask anyone who's in the area to call 111 if they see him.

