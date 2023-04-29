Man Missing Near Little Mount Peel Found Safe And Well
Saturday, 29 April 2023, 1:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker:
A man
missing in South Canterbury's Little Mount Peel area has
been found safe and well, nearly a day after getting
lost.
Shaun was located by a volunteer search team,
shortly before 10am.
He was airlifted out and taken to
the Peel Forest Fire Station to be assessed by an ambulance
crew as a precaution.
We would like to thank everyone
who assisted, especially the LandSAR volunteer teams, who
continued searching until 4am.
If you're exploring the
outdoors, make sure you have adequate supplies of food and
water, and suitable clothes. If you get lost, the best
advice is stay put and wait for help to
arrive.
We’re grateful to everyone who’s
contributed to this successful
outcome.
