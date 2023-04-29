Man Missing Near Little Mount Peel Found Safe And Well

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker:

A man missing in South Canterbury's Little Mount Peel area has been found safe and well, nearly a day after getting lost.

Shaun was located by a volunteer search team, shortly before 10am.

He was airlifted out and taken to the Peel Forest Fire Station to be assessed by an ambulance crew as a precaution.

We would like to thank everyone who assisted, especially the LandSAR volunteer teams, who continued searching until 4am.

If you're exploring the outdoors, make sure you have adequate supplies of food and water, and suitable clothes. If you get lost, the best advice is stay put and wait for help to arrive.

We’re grateful to everyone who’s contributed to this successful outcome.

