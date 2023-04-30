Serious Crash, SH3 Near Brixton - Central
Sunday, 30 April 2023, 7:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a two-vehicle crash on
Devon Road (SH3), near Brixton.
Police were called
about 1.20pm.
Initial indications are that three
people have been seriously injured.
The road is
expected to remain closed for some time, with diversions in
place.
Please avoid the area if
possible.
