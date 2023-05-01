Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Call For Kāpiti Good Sorts And Community Awards Nominations

Monday, 1 May 2023, 7:32 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council is inviting nominations for two awards recognising local residents and community groups making outstanding contributions to the community.

The Kāpiti Good Sorts Awards celebrates individual residents who’ve shown leadership, compassion, and action to support and serve our community, while the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards recognise community groups that have helped make Kāpiti a great place to live, work and play.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says this year’s rebrand of the Civic Awards to Kāpiti Good Sorts Awards better represents recognition for individuals making a difference for the community at a grassroots level.

“These awards acknowledge the services, activities, or actions of individuals who work tirelessly to ensure our community is safe, healthy, connected, and resilient,” says Mayor Holborow.

“They’re often the people going about their mahi in a quiet and humble way while encouraging people to put others first, just like they do.

“The Kāpiti Good Sorts Awards are a great way to sing their praises and show our utmost appreciation for all that they do.

“Last year we presented awards to Diane Brady, Rob Bigwood, Pahi Lemon, Kevin Ramshaw, and a Mayoral Award to Te Rakauoteora Te Maipi, Koro Don Te Maipi, who delivers extraordinary service and is a very special member of our community.”

Nominations are also open for the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards which celebrate the valuable work of community group volunteers.

“The Regional Community Awards are given in six categories: arts and culture, education and child/youth development, health and wellbeing, heritage and environment, sport and leisure, and a rising star category for emerging groups,” says Mayor Holborow.

“Each year, six community groups go forward from our local Community Awards round to the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards. Last year’s Regional Community Awards ceremony hosted by Wellington Airport saw Energise Ōtaki take out the overall Heritage and Environment Award and Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards won the Education and Child/Youth Development Award.

“There are so many good sorts and groups of volunteers doing good deeds in our district. Anyone can nominate their favourites on our website by 5pm, Wednesday 31 May.”

