Nelson And Wellington Leaders Take Up Key Roles At Te Pūkenga

Two experienced tertiary sector leaders will take on co-leadership roles at Te Pūkenga from May 8.

Olivia Hall (Ngāti Rārua, Rangitane, Ngāti Kuia) and Mark Oldershaw will become Tumu Whenua ā-Rohe 3 | Executive Director, Region 3.

"I’m delighted that Olivia and Mark are bringing their experience, skills, connections and enthusiasm to these critical roles," says Mr Gilmore.

"Olivia is currently Executive Director for NMIT | Te Pūkenga while Mark is Executive Director at Whitireia and WelTec | Te Pūkenga.

"Together Olivia and Mark will lead their region’s kaimahi to transform the way vocational education and training is delivered. They will build partnerships with Hapū, Iwi, employers, local communities and stakeholders, including Regional Skills Leadership Groups," says Mr Gilmore.

"To begin with they’ll be responsible for online and on campus delivery, but they’ll work closely with the WBL Managing Director and our rohe 3 work-based learning kaimahi.

"They will work closely with our rohe 1 co-leads Toa Faneva and Peseta Sam Lotu-liga who started in early April.

"Te Pūkenga has four operational regions and will have regional co-leads in each. These roles are a key way we will put into action the partnership between Māori and Te Pūkenga."

Rohe 3 | Region 3 includes Taranaki, Manawatū-Whanganui, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington and Te Tauihu-o-te-Waka a Māui Top of the South Island.

Olivia joined NMIT in 2014 as an Academic Staff Member before becoming Curriculum Manager in August 2016. In early 2020, she took on the role as Director Māori, before moving into an Executive Director position in 2021 and Business Division Lead MIT at the end of 2022.

For over nine years, Olivia has dedicated her time and energy to the success of NMIT kaimahi and ākonga, with her base predominately at the Nelson Campus. Olivia is also the Board Chair of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua, Nelson Provincial Museum (Tasman Bays Heritage Trust) and the Mātauranga Iwi Leaders Group of the National Iwi Chairs Forum.

"I am excited to start this new role and look forward to working closely with Mark to better meet the needs of Te Tauihu, Te Whanganui-ā-Tara, Whanganui, Horowhenua and Taranaki" says Mrs Hall.

Mark joined Whitireia and WelTec in 2020. Prior to becoming Chief Executive at Whitireia and WelTec, he held a range of chief executive and senior leadership roles across the public, private and tertiary sectors, including Chief Executive of the Industry Training Federation and Deputy Chief Executive, Acting Chief Executive of Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT). He has a postgraduate degree in economics from Te Herenga Waka | Victoria University and a master’s degree in Public Administration through the Australia New Zealand School of Government.

"I’m looking forward to connecting kaiako and kaimahi across our rohe to lift our ākonga up. We have a unique opportunity to deliver vocational education that has ākonga at the heart of our mahi. I’m excited to work closely with Olivia, our iwi partners, and our wider network, to shape the regional opportunities ahead for us," says Mr Oldershaw.

"Both Olivia and Mark have deep sector experience and are well connected with iwi. I know they will hit the ground running and we’ll see ākonga and kaimahi thrive under their leadership.

The interview panel included:

o Peter Winder, Tumuaki | Chief Executive Officer, Te Pūkenga

o Gus Gilmore, Pourangi Ako | DCE Ako Delivery, Te Pūkenga

o Paora Ammunson, Pourangi Hua Tiriti | DCE Tiriti Outcomes, Te Pūkenga

o Wharehoka Wano, Chief Executive Officer, Taranaki Iwi

o Tiwha Puketapu, Chair, Ātihau-Whanganui Incorporation, Te Aupōuri Iwi & Co-Chair, Te Kahu o Taonui

o Callum Kātene, Chair, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira

o Renee Evans, Ngāti Koata

Recruitment for regional co-directors for the final two operational regions continues.

© Scoop Media

